VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have responded to a report of a suspicious package Thursday morning at the post office on Kempsville Road.
Multiple police units are in the 1200 block of Kempsville near the post office. Dispatchers got the call at 7:40 a.m.
Police say Kempsville Road will be closed in both directions from Whitehurst Landing to Fordham Drive in the meantime.
No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates on this developing news.
Latest News
- Man dies after shooting at South and Godwin streets in Portsmouth
- VB police responding to suspicious package at Kempsville Road post office
- LIVE: FDA advisers review Moderna’s request for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine
- King Food Mart in Hampton robbed Wednesday night
- Blog: Northeast Snow Grinds Down. Locally, Dry And Chilly!