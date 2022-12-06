VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. When officers arrived, police located a man who was shot, and lifesaving efforts were made by officers until Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The VBPD’s detective bureau’s homicide unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3tips.com.