VB Police: Vehicle struck bicyclist and sped off

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are looking for a vehicle they say that struck a bicyclist and sped off without stopping.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the incident happened on June 15 as the victim was riding her bicycle through the intersection of 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue.

The burgundy-colored Jeep struck the victim and allegedly sped off. The victim was taken to a local hospital and released with a concussion.

If you have information regarding the incident, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887)