VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating after two people were found dead in the 1400 block of East Intruder Circle.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted at 4:40 p.m. Monday saying they were currently on the scene of a “death investigation.”

Dispatchers said the call came in at 3:55 p.m.

More information will be released when it becomes available, police said.

