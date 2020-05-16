VB Police take person into custody several hours after domestic-related call

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police worked for several hours to take a person into custody following a domestic incident Friday evening.

Dispatchers said the call reporting a domestic situation in the 400 block of Egret Landing came in around 5 p.m.

Police tweeted around 9:15 p.m. saying a person involved had been taken into custody.

Police said the two parties involved in the incident know each other. No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers initially said the incident was not a barricade situation.

