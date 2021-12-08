VB police swear in two new four-legged ‘paw’lice officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Chief Paul Neudigate swore in two new members of the Virginia Beach Police Department – Simba and Geo.

The two four-legged ‘paw’lice officers will work with trained handlers to help deal with trauma and mental health concerns in the community.

Simba, a two-year-old Golden Retriever, will be working alongside Officer Emily Kane. She applied to be a comfort dog handler to help bring a sense of comfort to those most affected by crime.

When asked, Simba said he looks forward to meeting all of his new coworkers and showing off his great personality to the community.

Joining Simba will be Geo, an eighteen-month-old black lab. Geo will be working alongside Master Police Officer Nicole M. Johannesen. She was interested in the position because she wants to help break down the mental health barriers and reduce the stigma of individuals needing or seeking help.

Simba and Geo are excited to get started!