VB Police still looking to ID suspects in Oceanfront protest fires, larcenies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need the public’s help identifying people who lit fires and stole items from stores in Virginia Beach during a “protest turned riot” at the Oceanfront May 31.

Peaceful protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota turned destructive late on May 31.

Investigators say some caused thousands of dollars worth of property damage for local business owners.

Police released these pictures of people suspected of setting fires in an alleyway, which are shown below.

Investigators released a photo of a person they believe stole from Cancun Fiesta on Atlantic Avenue, and who is also suspected of starting fires in the alleyway, which is below.

(Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Police say a person also stole from the Ocean Food Mart on Atlantic Avenue, shown below.

(Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Lastly, another group of people is accused of stealing from Sunsations at 500 Atlantic Avenue, shown below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

