VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate congratulated one of his officers for seizing illegal firearms via Twitter.

According to the tweet, Sgt. Ford with the Fourth Precinct stopped a vehicle for faulty headlights. During the traffic stop, Ford discovered five illegal guns. Two of the guns had been reported stolen, and one weapon had a full automatic switch.

Chief Neudigate stated that, “proactive stops for equipment violations are still an integral of keeping our community safe.”