VB police seeking suspect after catalytic converter stolen from vehicle at nursing home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are looking to the community to help solve a stolen property case.
Crime Solvers shared a picture of a suspect vehicle they believe is involved in the theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter.
They say the incident happened June 16 at the Beth Sholom Village, a retirement community, on Auburn Drive.
Those with information should call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
