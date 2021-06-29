VB police seeking suspect after catalytic converter stolen from vehicle at nursing home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are looking to the community to help solve a stolen property case.

Crime Solvers shared a picture of a suspect vehicle they believe is involved in the theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter.

They say the incident happened June 16 at the Beth Sholom Village, a retirement community, on Auburn Drive.

Catalytic Converter Theft 2021-019506 https://t.co/4hwfK8jwMf via @vbcrimesolvers

June 16th 2021The pictured suspect is responsible for Catalytic Converter Theft at Beth Sholom Nursing on Auburn Dr pic.twitter.com/XHfi8eA2I1 — VB Crime Solvers (@VBCrimeSolvers) June 28, 2021

Those with information should call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local crime updates.