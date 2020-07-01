VB Police seek man who robbed woman with toddler at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a woman as she was putting her toddler in her vehicle.
Police say the robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sac Lane.
Police say the man, who was armed with a gun, approached the woman and demanded money. He fled on foot after taking her purse.
The man is described as 25 to 29 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black short sleeve shirt with faded pants and a flat-brimmed baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
