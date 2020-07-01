VB Police seek man who robbed woman with toddler at gunpoint

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: VB Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a woman as she was putting her toddler in her vehicle.

Police say the robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Sac Lane.

Police say the man, who was armed with a gun, approached the woman and demanded money. He fled on foot after taking her purse.

The man is described as 25 to 29 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black short sleeve shirt with faded pants and a flat-brimmed baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10