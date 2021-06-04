VB police searching for driver who hit person walking with bicycle across street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for an SUV or minivan that hit a person walking with her bicycle across an intersection May 22 at the Oceanfront.

Police say the hit-and-run left the female of an unspecified age with an “obvious compound fracture” to her left leg.

Police said the crash happened at 9:39 p.m. May 22 at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 11th Street. The female was walking her bicycle through the intersection with her friend when the dark-colored SUV or minivan hit her.

The vehicle was traveled at a high rate of speed and drove away. After the crash, the car drove out of camera range.

Witnesses said the mid-sized SUV or minivan may have a loud exhaust and roof rack. It would have damage to the front passenger side from the hit-and-run, police said.

