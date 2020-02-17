VB Police search for suspect who fired shots outside Northampton Boulevard McDonald’s

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police received a call for a firearms violation at the McDonald’s located in the 5000 block of Northampton Boulevard Sunday night.

The call came in at 8:49 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a male suspect was inside the McDonald’s and was in a dispute with employees in the restaurant. ​

The male left the restaurant and began shooting a weapon outside in the direction of the business.

Police say there were several employees and customers inside the restaurant at the time.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene before units arrived.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

