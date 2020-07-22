VB Police search for suspect that stole over $14k from local restaurant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a suspect that broke into the Aberdeen Barn on Northampton Boulevard and stole over $14,000 in cash.
Police said the suspect stole a cash register with over $14,000 from the restaurant.
The incident took place on July 16. Below are additional photos of the suspect according to police.
Anyone with additional information on the incident should submit a tip at crimesolvers.com, use the P3 app, or call 888-LOCK-U-UP.
