VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.

Casey Smith (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Police say Smith has a history of depression and suicide attempts.

Smith is described as being 5’8″, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she should be driving a silver 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee XL with unknown tags.

If you know where Smith is or have seen her, call 911 or the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.