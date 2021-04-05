VB police: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to stabbing on Ocean Shore Avenue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say an adult was seriously injured after a “road rage” incident led to a stabbing Monday night.

Dispatchers and police said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue, at West Great Neck Road.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation was still active as of 8 p.m.

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

#VBPD investigating a road rage incident in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Ave that resulted in one person being stabbed. An adult victim has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is a very active investigation. More to follow as info becomes available pic.twitter.com/RGy5HcRZhy — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) April 5, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.