VB police: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to stabbing on Ocean Shore Avenue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say an adult was seriously injured after a “road rage” incident led to a stabbing Monday night.
Dispatchers and police said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue, at West Great Neck Road.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation was still active as of 8 p.m.
Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.
