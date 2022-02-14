VB police: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to shooting on Diamond Springs Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a male was injured after another driver shot at him during a road rage incident Monday.

Police said a male reported he had a “road rage incident” with another vehicle around 1 a.m. Monday somewhere on Diamond Springs Road. The exact location is unclear, police said.

After a verbal confrontation, the other driver fired a handgun several times at the male’s vehicle.

The male was hit by one round. He had a friend drive him to Bayside Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said no additional information was available as of Monday at 4 p.m.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.