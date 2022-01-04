VB police: Rite Aid robbery suspect jumps into body of water after fleeing scene

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a robbery suspect was taken to the hospital after he jumped into a body of water as he fled from the scene.

Police said there was a call reporting a robbery at the Rite Aid in the 300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded items from the pharmacy.

The suspect then fled on foot and jumped into a “body of water” near 15th Street and Artic Avenue.

He was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

Police will give more details as they’re available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10