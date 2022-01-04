VB police: Rite Aid robbery suspect jumps into body of water after fleeing scene

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a robbery suspect was taken to the hospital after he jumped into a body of water as he fled from the scene.

Police said there was a call reporting a robbery at the Rite Aid in the 300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded items from the pharmacy.

The suspect then fled on foot and jumped into a “body of water” near 15th Street and Artic Avenue.

He was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

Police will give more details as they’re available.

