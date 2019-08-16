VB police responds to rumored threat circulating on social media

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say there’s no validity to an alleged threat circulating on social media being connected to the city.

Virginia Beach police said it’s aware of the social media threat “that has also been reported by other departments nationwide.”

We are aware of the social media store threat that has also been reported by other departments nationwide. There is no validity to the information being connected to Virginia Beach. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 16, 2019

The alleged threat concerns someone shooting at Walmart stores this weekend. Many WAVY viewers shared screenshots of the threats on Friday.

If you see a post concerning this, do not contribute to any unnecessary hysteria.