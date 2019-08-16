VB police responds to rumored threat circulating on social media

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say there’s no validity to an alleged threat circulating on social media being connected to the city.
Virginia Beach police said it’s aware of the social media threat “that has also been reported by other departments nationwide.”
The alleged threat concerns someone shooting at Walmart stores this weekend. Many WAVY viewers shared screenshots of the threats on Friday.
If you see a post concerning this, do not contribute to any unnecessary hysteria.