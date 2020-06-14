VB police respond to three people shot at the oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say three people were shot at the oceanfront early Sunday morning.

Investigators say around 1:20 a.m. they responded to Atlantic Avenue, near 19th street.

They found one victim with a gun shot wound. A couple minutes later, they received phone calls about two more victims who had been shot in the area.

Paramedics took all three victims to the hospital. Police say they have non life-threatening injuries.

We’re still working to find out what led up to this shooting and any suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY for updates.