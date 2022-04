VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening in Virginia Beach.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Daytona Drive. That’s off South Plaza Trail, near I-264.

Police did not respond to WAVY-TV 10’s request for more information.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.