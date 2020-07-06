VB police respond to crash involving bicyclist at Mill Dam and First Colonial roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have responded to a crash involving a bicyclist Monday afternoon in the area of Mill Dam and First Colonial roads.
Virginia Beach dispatchers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.
The bicyclist’s injuries are unknown at this time. No other details are available, but check back for updates on this breaking news.
