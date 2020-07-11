VB Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash near 69th Street

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach dispatchers say police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash Friday night.

The crash was at the intersection of 69th Street and Atlantic Avenue, dispatchers said.

The call came in reporting the incident around 10 p.m.

There is no information on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10