VB Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash near 69th Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach dispatchers say police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash Friday night.

The crash was at the intersection of 69th Street and Atlantic Avenue, dispatchers said.

The call came in reporting the incident around 10 p.m.

There is no information on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

