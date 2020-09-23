VB Police request help finding man accused of driving truck into protesters after court no-show

Manny Wilder during an interview with 10 On Your Side

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of driving a truck into a group of protesters.

Emanuel “Manny” Wilder was scheduled to appear court Tuesday for a hearing on a previous failure to appear charge. He failed to appear again, and an arrest warrant was issued.

The failure to appear charges revolve around a case in which Wilder allegedly drove his truck into a crowd of protesters at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront back in May. That case and those charges — disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language and reckless driving — were continued earlier this week.

Police on Wednesday said they don’t know where Wilder is living now.

When Wilder failed to appear in court back in July, a judge temporarily issued a warrant for his arrest. He showed up late to the courthouse, and the arrest warrant was rescinded.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 captured one incident allegedly involving Wilder from above on May 31. The footage shows Wilder’s red truck drive up down the street, narrowly missing a protester in the middle of the road. When the truck came to a stop, protesters surrounded it, with one person getting in front. The truck then moved forward, forcing the protester to eventually step aside before the truck drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

VBPD is seeking assistance in locating Emanuel William Wilder, who failed to appear in court on multiple charges. More@ https://t.co/NmRYbsocSv — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 23, 2020

Latest Posts: