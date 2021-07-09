VB police recover stolen firearms, arrest two men

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Virginia Beach Police Department logo (Cortez Grayson/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say two men have been arrested in connection with stolen firearms.

Following an increase in violent crimes in the city, the 2nd Precinct Crime Suppression Squads (CSS) launched an investigation into issues within the Atlantis neighborhood.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Tyrell Maurice Ellis

Two suspects were observed at a shopping center in the 1000 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. on July 4 with firearms equipped with extended magazines, according to authorities.

Police took Tyshaun Hines, 20, of Virginia Beach, and Tyrell Ellis, 18, of Norfolk, into custody. They also recovered multiple firearms with extended magazine capacity.

Hines charged with possession of a stolen firearm and 4 counts of carrying a loaded firearm in public. Ellis, meanwhile, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place. 

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10