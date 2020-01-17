Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle on Lynnhaven Parkway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A female pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene of the crash Thursday night.

Virginia Beach Police say the crash happened in the 3000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway at Cliffwood Drive and Boxley Drive.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:56 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by an SUV.

Police on scene have identified the victim as a 20-year-old woman.

She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene after the crash.

Police are asking drivers to stay clear of the area.

“This scene is still very active and being investigated by the Fatal Crash Team.,” police said in a news release.

Eastbound traffic at the 3000 Block of Lynnhaven Parkway will be closed for 2 to 3 hours, the release said.

