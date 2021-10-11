VB police on scene of reported bomb threat on Shipps Corner Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police responded to a report of a bomb threat on Shipps Corner Road Monday night.

Police tweeted at 5:55 p.m. saying they were on scene in the 2800 block of Shipps Corner Road.

The road was closed between Drakesmile Road and Holland Road as they investigated the threat.

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.