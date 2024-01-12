VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While responding to a dispute call, a Virginia Beach Police officer shot a man at an apartment on Riverfront Court Friday evening, police said.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating the shooting at the apartment in the 1300 block of Riverfront Court, off of Birdneck Road.

Officers responded to a dispute call around 7:04 p.m., and police said a man was injured after being shot and was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Virginia Beach Police said it is actively investigating the incident and will share more information as it is available.