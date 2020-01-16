Live Now
VB Police officer arrested, charged with trespassing and assault

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Police officer was arrested Thursday after he allegedly trespassed on a property and assaulted a person.

Officer Miles E. Lewis, 32, is charged with two counts of trespassing and three counts of simple assault.

Virginia Beach Police said the alleged incidents happened between July 14 and Jan. 11 in the city, police wrote in a news release.

Police say the victim and Lewis know each other.

Lewis has worked with the Virginia Beach Police Department for seven years and was assigned to Uniform Patrol with the Operations Division.

Lewis will be on administrative assignment pending the outcome of both the criminal and administrative investigations.

The department’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau are both investigating the incidents.

Police didn’t give any other details in the department’s release Thursday.

