VB police officer arrested, charged with DUI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer has been put on administrative duty after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier this month.

Police said Tuesday that 4th Precinct Master Police officer Jeremy Abrecht was stopped in the 900 block of Independence Boulevard around 1:37 a.m. on July 10 for “excessive speed.”

The on-duty VBPD officers who stopped him charged him with driving under the influence.

Abrecht had been with the department since 2011. He will be on administrative duty pending court adjudication.

After the case goes through court, the VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct its administrative review.

As of April, Abrecht was a school resource officer with the department, according to a VBPD tweet posted in April,

