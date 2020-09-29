VB Police now seeking 3 men in shooting that injured infant near Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have released the identities of two more men they’re looking for in connection with a shooting this month near Lynnhaven Mall.

The drive-by shooting injured three people, including an infant. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive.

Several days after the shooting, police said they were looking for 20-year-old Tanell Shyhiem Platt of Virginia Beach.

On Tuesday, police announced they were also looking for 23-year-old Keion N. Jones of Virginia Beach and 20-year-old Dominic J. Veale Jr. of Portsmouth.

Police are now asking for help finding all three men.

Jones is charged with “various weapons violations” and Veale is accused of “felonious assault and weapons violations,” police said.

Police said the vehicle that might’ve been involved in the shooting left and traveled eastbuond on Interstate 264. It was located crashed and unoccupied near the First Colonial Road exit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

