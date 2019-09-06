VB police non-emergency line restored

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department’s non-emergency phone line went down early Friday morning as wind and rain picked up in the city ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s expected landfall in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The police department announced just after 11 a.m. that the line was restored. has been restored.

Residents should call 385-5000 for non-emergency public safety response and 311 for general inquiries. If you have an emergency, call 911.

Hampton Roads is expected to feel tropical storm conditions due to the hurricane on Friday, including rain, wind, flooding, and potential power outages.

Keep tabs on city updates through their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.