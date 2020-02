VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man was shot Friday night at the corner of Constitution Drive and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police did not give the extent of the man’s injuries.

Police tweeted around 6:30 p.m. saying they were on the scene of the shooting.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 6:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. The scene is near Town Center.

