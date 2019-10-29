VB police: Male robbed, injured during arranged meetup at 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A person was robbed and assaulted in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning during an arranged meetup at a 7-Eleven.

Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said police received a call at 5:30 a.m. reporting a robbery in the 4000 block of Princess Anne Road at the convenience store.

Two individuals who knew each other, both males, arranged to meet at the 7-Eleven. During the incident, one person robbed and assaulted the other.

The person sustained an injury that is not considered life-threatening.

Kuehn said the incident is being investigated as a “malicious assault and robbery.”

Kuehn did not specify the age of either person or their purpose for meeting at the store.

As of 9 a.m., there were no arrests in the case.