VB Police: Man attacks resident in home hours after asking same person for help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are seeking help identifying a man they say attacked a resident after asking the same person for help just hours earlier.

Police say the assault happened in the “morning hours” Thursday in the 5700 block of Schoolhouse Road.

Police wrote in a news release that a man approached a resident in the area and asked for “assistance,” then left.

Police did not specify what sort of assistance the man sought from the resident during their first interaction.

The man then came back to the home a few hours later. Police say he used a “ruse” to enter and then attacked the resident.

The man is described as a black male in the 20s about 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He weighs about 180 pounds and medium-build. He was writing a black beanie, gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation should call police at 757-385-5000.

Information can also be submitted at Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.