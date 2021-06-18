VB police make arrest in SunTrust Bank robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a robbery at a SunTrust Bank Monday morning.

Police say William Earl Matory III, 30, of Virginia Beach, is charged with robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction and entering a bank while armed.

Matory was found and taken into custody in South Carolina with the help of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held in the Florence County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Virginia Beach.

Police said the robbery happened at the SunTrust Bank at 711 First Colonial Road around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said a man entered the facility, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from an employee.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he left the bank and fled in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

There were no injuries reported.

SunTrust Bank robbery suspect (Photo courtesy: VB police)

SunTrust Bank robbery suspect (Photo courtesy: VB police)

SunTrust Bank robbery suspect (Photo courtesy: VB police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.