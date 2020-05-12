VB Police looking for hit-and-run driver who left man in critical condition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for the driver who hit and critically injured a man and didn’t stop.

“It is very hard just to see him like that in that bed,” said his mother Lisa Sinatra.

It was not the way Sinatra envisioned her Mother’s Day. She was by her son’s bedside as he fought for his life.

“I’m very fortunate that my son is alive,” she added. “I’m very fortunate.”

27-year-old Shane Collins had just left his mother’s Virginia Beach home last Wednesday around 10. He turned from Diamond Springs and onto Shore Drive.

“About 10 minutes later, I got phone call from somebody I didn’t know,” Sinatra said. “I answered it and he says his name was Gary.”

Gary told Sinatra he had her son and that he had been in an accident. She could hear Collins screaming in the background. Collins was on his moped when he was hit from behind by a pickup.

“It was devastating,” Sinatra said.

His family says he was dragged 50 feet and then run over.

“I just couldn’t believe,” said said. “He had just left my house.”

Collins was awake at the scene, but as the adrenaline wore off, the severity of his injuries became more apparent. He suffered internal injuries and broken bones. He has been in the intensive care unit and unconscious since.

“What kind of person hits somebody?” Sinatra asked. “They had to know they hit this person.”

What angers Sinatra even more is that the driver who hit her son never stopped.

“To me that person was a monster,” she said. “You just hit somebody and you just leave. That is just crazy. I would never do that if I hit an animal on the side of the road.”

Before Shane lost consciousness, he was able to tell police only that it was a pickup truck. Detectives are now looking for the driver. This all happening as Collins slowly recovers from nearly losing his life.

“This person needs to be held responsible for what he has done,” Sinatra said.

Collins worked as a server at a local restaurant. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical bills.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

