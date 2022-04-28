VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound walked into a Norfolk hospital Thursday.
Virginia Beach police said the incident was reported Thursday around 12:15 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Police did not release additional information but said detectives were still actively working the case.
There is no information on where the shooting may have happened or the extent of any injuries.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.