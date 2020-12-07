VB police investigating shots fired on Keelboat Circle

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:
virginia beach police department generic_128547

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after receiving a shots fired called Monday morning from Keelboat Circle.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Keelboat around 10 a.m. but didn’t find a victim. Keelboat is in the Twin Canal Village, near the intersection of South Independence Blvd. and Lynnhaven Parkway.

It was the site of a double shooting this summer and a shots fired incident in November in which vehicles and apartments were damaged by gunfire.

No other details were available as of noon, but police were still at the scene investigating. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10