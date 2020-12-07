VB police investigating shots fired on Keelboat Circle

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after receiving a shots fired called Monday morning from Keelboat Circle.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Keelboat around 10 a.m. but didn’t find a victim. Keelboat is in the Twin Canal Village, near the intersection of South Independence Blvd. and Lynnhaven Parkway.

It was the site of a double shooting this summer and a shots fired incident in November in which vehicles and apartments were damaged by gunfire.

No other details were available as of noon, but police were still at the scene investigating. No suspects have been identified.