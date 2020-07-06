VB police investigating report of two groups shooting at each other Monday morning at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they’re investigating a report that two groups of people were shooting at each other early Monday morning on Atlantic Avenue.

Police didn’t have many details about the incident Monday afternoon, but said they received word at 1:53 a.m. that two parties were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue in front of the Super 8 motel.

No injuries have been reported, but police say there was property damage and one person was detained for question. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

