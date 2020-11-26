VB police investigating homicide after woman found dead on Shelby Lane, suspect in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home on Shelby Lane.
Police say they were called to the home in the 6300 block on Thursday for a welfare check and found the woman dead when they arrived.
Officers say the case appears to be domestic-related and a suspect is in custody.
No other details have been released. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.
