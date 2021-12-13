VB police investigating homicide near intersection of Independence Boulevard and Haygood Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after a “firearm violation” resulted in a death Monday near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Haygood Road in Virginia Beach.
Police didn’t give a time the incident happened, but tweeted about it at 6:14 p.m. asking people to avoid the intersection.
In their first tweet, police also didn’t specify what type of firearm violation happened, but in a follow-up tweet, they said one person had been pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were on scene as of 6:30 p.m.
Police said more information will be released as it’s available.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.