VB police investigating circumstances of ‘death involving a firearm’ on Crane Crescent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said they were investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 1300 block of Crane Crescent in Virginia Beach for a “death … involving a firearm.”

Dispatchers said the call came in reporting the incident around 5:35 p.m.

Police said one person was detained for questioning as of 6:30 p.m. They were not seeking any other suspects at that time.

The police department said they were working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

