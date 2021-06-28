VB police investigating attempted armed robbery at BP gas station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a BP gas station Sunday.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said a male walked into the store in the 900 block of Lynnhaven Parkway armed with a gun.

He held the gun under the partition in the store and demanded money from the clerk. He then tried to get behind the counter, but the door was locked.

He fled from the building and got into a black sedan and left.

Those with information should call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.