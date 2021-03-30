VB police investigating after explosives found on Coconut Lane

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police special operations team is investigating after explosives were found in the 400 block of Coconut Lane.

Police said they were on the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers said police responded around 6:55 p.m.

Surrounding residences were informed as a precaution and have been evacuated as the special operations team investigates.

