VB police investigating after person reports hearing colleague making potential threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach detectives are investigating after a person called into a building at the city’s municipal center to report hearing what they interpreted as a potential threat made by a fellow employee.

Police say the person didn’t call 911, but instead called into one of the buildings at the municipal center and reported the alleged threat, which wasn’t directed toward any building or person at the municipal center.

The person who spoke to the caller told a deputy, who then told a police officer.

Police say the caller has been identified and is being interviewed, and so far nothing credible has been found and no buildings were placed on lockdown.

In response to the call, police said there will be a heightened police presence at the municipal center out of an abundance of caution.