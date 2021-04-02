Man ejected, flown to hospital after crash on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a serious accident on Ferrell Parkway.

Dispatch said they received the call around 4:32 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 4800 block of Ferrell Parkway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling westbound in the 4800 block of Ferrell Parkway when it left the roadway, struck a tree in the median, and rolled over as it crossed into oncoming eastbound lanes on Ferrell Parkway.

The adult male driver was ejected at some point during the crash. Nightingale airlifted the driver to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. No one else was in the vehicle.

All eastbound traffic on Ferrell Parkway from Pleasant Valley Road to Salem Road will be shut down for several hours while crews investigate.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol played a factor in this crash. No other injuries were reported.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.