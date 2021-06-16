VB Police investigating 2 shooting incidents believed to be connected

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are currently investigating two separate incidents they say are possibly connected.

The first incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on June 14 when police dispatch got a call regarding a sound of gunfire in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, there was no victim located.

However, police say a person suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a nearby local hospital around the time of the incident,

Police believe the two may be connected. Both incidents are still under investigation.

