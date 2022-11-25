VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon.

According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution.

Police then responded to a second threatening call at a Walmart located at 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd.

At this time, police believe these threats are unsubstantiated, however, shoppers can expect to see an enhanced police presence at all VB Walmarts Friday out of an abundance of caution

VBPD says they are working alongside the FBI to identify and locate the caller.