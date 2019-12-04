VB Police identify body that washed ashore in Chic’s Beach area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have identified the body that washed ashore Nov. 21 in the area of Chic’s Beach.

The person is 33-year-old Nicholas John Buchli, of Virginia Beach, according to MPO Linda Keuhn, spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department.

His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, Keuhn said.

An online obituary for Buchli says he graduated from Grafton High School in Yorktown in 2004 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

He was designated as an FMF Corpsman and served with the Marine Corps in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina for seven years.

He received several awards, medals and ribbons, including the Combat Action Ribbon, the obituary says. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was honorably discharged in 2011 and then enlisted in the Navy Reserves. He also attended Old Dominion University and earned a bachelor of science degree in health care management.

He was employed at the VA Hospital in Hampton, his obituary says.

“Nick was a big outdoorsman, stayed physically fit, and enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. His other pastimes included reading, and spending time with his family and friends. Nick will be remembered as a compassionate person who would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed a fun party, and was invited to all of them,” the obituary reads.