VB Police host first-ever 'Skateboard with a Cop' event

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) held their first ‘Skateboard with a Cop’ event at Woodstock Park.

The event, planned by Captain Wichtendahl from the 4th Precinct, was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and featured several VBPD officers.

“Thank you to all the community members and officers who came out today and shared their amazing skateboarding skills,” they wrote on Facebook.

