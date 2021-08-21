VB Police host first-ever ‘Skateboard with a Cop’ event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) held their first ‘Skateboard with a Cop’ event at Woodstock Park.
The event, planned by Captain Wichtendahl from the 4th Precinct, was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and featured several VBPD officers.
“Thank you to all the community members and officers who came out today and shared their amazing skateboarding skills,” they wrote on Facebook.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.